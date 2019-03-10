Bogus delivery man kills man in Tokyo apartment

A man disguised as a courier fatally strangled to death a 52-year-old man at his apartment in Tokyo on Saturday night, police said Sunday. The suspect managed to flee the scene and is currently at large.

According to police, at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, a woman called 119, reporting that a stranger had entered her apartment in Taito Ward’s Kita-Ueno district and that her ex-husband was unconscious. When police arrived at the scene, they found the woman's ex-husband, Masaru Sudo, slumped on a sofa, unconscious, Fuji TV reported. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

There is an auto lock at the entrance to the building. However, the suspect – dressed as a delivery man – buzzed the 7th-floor apartment, spoke to Sudo’s former wife, 54, and said he had a delivery to make, so she let him in at around 7:20 p.m. When she opened the door, he shoved past her and, upon finding Sudo asleep on the sofa, used a belt to strangle him. He also beat and kicked Sudo’s ex-wife. When she regained consciousness about 40 minutes later, she called 119.

The suspect is believed to be in his 40s, was dressed in blue clothing from head to toe, and was wearing both a hooded sweater and mask to conceal his identity at the time of the attack. Surveillance camera footage showed him leaving the building at 7:50 p.m.

