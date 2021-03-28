Bogus electrician arrested over sexual assault of teenage girl

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl after he tricked her into letting him into her apartment by posing as an electrician.

According to police, Naoki Kanome, who works for a company affiliated with an electricity utility, followed the girl to her apartment in Shibuya Ward in January, Fuji TV reported. He then pressed the door buzzer and identified himself as an electrician. Once inside, police said Kanome sexually assaulted the girl and then forced her to wash her uniform in an attempt to remove any evidence of the assault.

Police said Kanome, who was identified through building surveillance camera footage, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he assaulted the girl because he was stressed out from his job

