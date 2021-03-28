Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Bogus electrician arrested over sexual assault of teenage girl

4 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl after he tricked her into letting him into her apartment by posing as an electrician.

According to police, Naoki Kanome, who works for a company affiliated with an electricity utility, followed the girl to her apartment in Shibuya Ward in January, Fuji TV reported. He then pressed the door buzzer and identified himself as an electrician. Once inside, police said Kanome sexually assaulted the girl and then forced her to wash her uniform in an attempt to remove any evidence of the assault.

Police said Kanome, who was identified through building surveillance camera footage, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he assaulted the girl because he was stressed out from his job

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Standard practice when stressed out. Rape someone, burn something... Or better yet, kill your babies.

Prohlem solved.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

This excuse I read to often.

I wonder if this is getting japanized?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I hope the young lady is able to make a full and quick recovery.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Shocking.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

10 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo

Jiko Bukken: Reasonable Rent and Apartment ‘Incidents’

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #123: Ramen Shop Owner Warns Against Undercooked Chashu

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover Tohoku with the New JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog