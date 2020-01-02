Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Bogus home delivery man steals ¥2 mil from apartment

CHIBA

A man wearing a home delivery company uniform stole 2 million yen from an 84-year-old man in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, police said Wednesday.

According to police, the bogus delivery man showed up at the man’s apartment at around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He spoke over the intercom, saying he had a parcel to deliver. When the resident opened the door, the man forced his way into the apartment, roughed him up and told him that if he called out, he would kill him.

The intruder demanded cash and after being given 2 million yen, left the apartment. The victim sustained an injury to his left hand.

