Bogus police officers rob family of ¥12 mil in Yokohama

Two men posing as police officers robbed a family of 12 million yen in cash and their bank ATM cards, police said Monday.

According to police, the men called on a family of three living in a house in Hodogaya Ward at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The men, wearing fake police uniforms, asked to come in.

Police said they then threatened the owner of the house, a man in his 70s, his wife, also in her 70s, and their son, in his 40s, and demanded money. After stealing the 12 million yen in cash and the ATM cards, they bound the trio and left.

After freeing himself and his wife and son, the man called 110 to report what had happened. None of the family were injured.

© Japan Today