Bomb threat email sent to Chiba City Hall

A threatening message was sent by email to Chiba City Hall in Chiba Prefecture on Wednesday, in which the sender said bombs would go off and sarin nerve gas would be released on Friday.

Police said the message stated, “Bombs have been planted at major public facilities and schools," and "A tragedy like that of the release of sarin nerve gas will occur,” Sankei Shimbun reported.

The email, which was sent to the public relations division, claimed to be from "Koshinkyo," a group that attacks specific lawyers on Internet bulletin boards, and stated, "The explosion will occur between 1:34 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. on July 5."

In addition to Chiba City, the email specified about 10 cities outside Chiba Prefecture as targets for the bombings.

