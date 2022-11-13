Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Members of the media stand outside the building which houses the Tokyo District Court and Tokyo High Court in Tokyo's Kasumigaseki area on Monday. Photo: KYODO
crime

Bomb threat prompts Tokyo High Court to ban entry, change trial schedules

TOKYO

The Tokyo High Court on Monday temporarily banned entry into its building and canceled some scheduled trial sessions after receiving a bomb threat, the court said.

The building, which also houses the Tokyo District Court, was not accessible from the outside starting noon until 2 p.m., and trials scheduled through 2:29 p.m. will either be held later in the day or moved to another day, it said.

The trial sessions included the high court's ruling over a vote weight disparity of up to 3.03 seen in the House of Councillors election this July. The ruling will now be handed down at 3:30 p.m., two hours after originally scheduled.

The high court said visitors already inside the building have been asked to leave.

According to police, the Immigration Services Agency of Japan received an e-mail around 3:25 a.m. saying, "I will blow up the Tokyo District Court on 1:34 p.m. Monday," with the name of an individual believed to be a man included in the message.

The Tokyo Fire Department has also received a similar e-mail, police said.

