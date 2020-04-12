Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

Boss punches employee who came to work after being told to stay home for coronavirus risk

0 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week declared an official state of emergency in Tokyo, as well as the prefectures of Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka. Even in other parts of the country, though, the announcement has people on edge and reevaluating the level of caution they should be using in order to stay safe and prevent the transfer of the coronavirus, and Yamagata Prefectural Governor Emiko Yoshimura has asked residents to refrain from traveling outside of the prefecture.

Nevertheless, a 20-something employee of a construction company in Yamagata Prefecture didn’t just refuse to stay home, but went all the way over the border to Sendai, in Miyagi Prefecture, on his day off. Because of that, his manager told him to stay home from work as a precaution against potentially spreading infection to his coworkers and anyone else he could come into contact with along the way. However, the employee ignored the order and showed up at a job site in Yamagata’s Sakata City on April 8.

After the manager, who’s 46 years old, found out, he issued an on-site reprimanded to the younger employee…by punching him in the face and striking him in the head.

Given the importance of social distancing in the current health climate, and the younger man’s repeated refusal to practice it, the manager’s anger is understandable. The police, however, took issue with his actions and placed him under arrest, so it’s probably not a good idea to imitate his high-impact disciplinary style. If nothing else, since we’re not supposed to be touching our own faces during the coronavirus pandemic, putting your knuckles on someone else’s face, especially of you think they might be infected, probably isn’t very good for your health either.

Source: Yomiuri Shimbun via Livedoor News via Jin

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Japanese company tells worker he probably doesn’t have coronavirus, to come to work with a fever

-- Awesome Japanese company wins Internet’s heart with its special coronavirus bonus for employees

-- Could Coronavirus be helping prevent the spread of influenza? Japanese Twitter speculates

© SoraNews24

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sponsored Post

Cryotherapy In Tokyo: What’s It About And Where To Try It

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #76: April Supermoon Brings Joy Amongst Uncertainty in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 14, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

How to Get a Driver’s License in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Fun At-Home Workouts To Keep You Mentally and Physically Fit

Savvy Tokyo

Kagoshima

GaijinPot Travel