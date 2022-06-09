Boxing champ Inoue's home burgled during fight

Japanese boxing champion Naoya Inoue reacted with horror on Wednesday after reports said his home had been burgled while he was busy taking down Nonito Donaire at a much-anticipated match.
More than a dozen expensive bags and pieces of jewelry were stolen from the 29-year-old bantamweight champion's home in Kanagawa Prefecture on Tuesday evening, broadcasters TBS and Fuji TV said, citing unnamed police sources.
But it appeared the burglars had taken advantage of Inoue's absence as he beat 39-year-old veteran Donaire to add the WBC bantamweight world title to his WBA and IBF belts.
The unbeaten Japan boxing great tweeted in annoyance in an apparent reference to the incident.
"What a disgusting story on an otherwise celebratory day... Everyone be careful!!"
On Tuesday, two men were seen fleeing in a white vehicle after they allegedly prised open the door to Inoue's home, TBS said, adding that police are still pursuing the duo.
Meanwhile, Inoue floored Donaire at the end of the first round and then continued the onslaught into the second at the fight in Saitama, winning the title in a breathless display of power punching.
Donaire, nicknamed the "Filipino Flash", had only been stopped once in his previous 48 fights.© 2022 AFP
Yubaru
I find this truly difficult to believe!
Annoyance? Go from outright "horror" to mere "annoyance" in what a matter of minutes perhaps? Yeah right!
I'll bet he was far from annoyed and down right pissed-off, rather than any "horror".
NOMINATION
Like that? No security? It happens in the U.S. too while sports players are playing or on TV attending events and it always the jewelry first.
obladi
Maybe with enough publicity, the items will be returned? I think a lot of used luxury goods in Japan end up being sold online to overseas buyers by a few big companies.
Restless
Completely believable that “Horror, annoyance and disgust” would fair reactions for any father and husband.
Inoue’s been married since 2015, has three children, a son born in 2017, and two daughters, born 2019 and 2021.
Any burglary is a physical and emotional violation of the sanctity of a family’s home.
The man cares most about his family, not some expensive goods.
Strangerland
Why don't you guys look up the actual words said in Japanese instead of getting your panties in a knot about English translations that may or may not even be particularly good?