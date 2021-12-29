Boy dies after apparent fall from Tokyo hotel; mother questioned

Photo shows a hotel in Tokyo's Kabukicho district where a boy was found dead on the premises on Wednesday morning.

A 9-year-old boy was found dead after an apparent fall from a Tokyo hotel Wednesday morning, with police questioning his mother on suspicion of murder.

A police officer found the child lying on the ground on the hotel's premises in Kabukicho, Shinjuku Ward, after hearing a loud noise at around 7 a.m.

The officer then saw someone on the emergency stairs on the 23rd floor and after going to investigate, found the mother, who is in her 40s, in the corridor of the same floor, the police said.

The mother is believed to have checked into the hotel with the boy and his sister, 7, at around 5:30 a.m., the police said.

