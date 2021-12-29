Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo shows a hotel in Tokyo's Kabukicho district where a boy was found dead on the premises on Wednesday morning. Photo: KYODO
crime

Boy dies after apparent fall from Tokyo hotel; mother questioned

0 Comments
TOKYO

A 9-year-old boy was found dead after an apparent fall from a Tokyo hotel Wednesday morning, with police questioning his mother on suspicion of murder.

A police officer found the child lying on the ground on the hotel's premises in Kabukicho, Shinjuku Ward, after hearing a loud noise at around 7 a.m.

The officer then saw someone on the emergency stairs on the 23rd floor and after going to investigate, found the mother, who is in her 40s, in the corridor of the same floor, the police said.

The mother is believed to have checked into the hotel with the boy and his sister, 7, at around 5:30 a.m., the police said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo