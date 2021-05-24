Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Boy hooks skeletal remains while fishing at pond

OSAKA

A junior high school boy hooked skeletal remains while fishing at a pond in Kadoma City, Osaka Prefecture, on Sunday afternoon. 

The boy’s mother notified police about the skeletal remains hooked on her son’s fishing line at around 4 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said parts of the lower body, including the waist and knees, were hooked when the boy cast his line into the pond. Although the age and gender of the corpse have not been determined, it was wearing long black pants.

The pond is about 3,000 square meters in size. 

Police on Monday searched the waters for the upper part of the body.

There's one young man turned off fishing for life I imagine.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Poor kid!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

There are some well-fed fish in that pond now I think.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

