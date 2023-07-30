Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Boyfriend of woman whose 3-year-old son drowned in bathtub arrested for negligence

0 Comments
KYOTO

Police in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of negligence resulting in death after his girlfriend’s three-year-old son drowned in a bathtub filled with hot water.

Police said Mitsuki Kashimoto, a construction worker, was bathing the child at his home in the early hours of Sunday, Kyodo News reported. However, he left the boy in the bathtub to go and get a toy for him to play with. While he was absent, the boy slipped under the water and drowned.

The boy’s mother was asleep at the time.

Police said Kashimoto has admitted to the allegation and added that they are also questioning him about bruises found on the boy’s body.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Oshino Hakkai

GaijinPot Travel

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Drawing With Light

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Meet: August Cool Comedy

GaijinPot Blog

What is the JLPT (Japanese Language Proficiency Test)?

GaijinPot Blog

Cultural Exchange: Building Rapport with Japanese Teachers

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Dating App Issues”

Savvy Tokyo

Kanegasaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Osaka on a Budget: 5 Cheap Eats in Dotonbori

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Jindai Botanical Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Sekigahara Battlefield Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Discover the Unparalleled Idol-Punk Fusion of Tsu Cool Japan

GaijinPot Blog