Boyfriend of woman whose 3-year-old son drowned in bathtub arrested for negligence

Police in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of negligence resulting in death after his girlfriend’s three-year-old son drowned in a bathtub filled with hot water.

Police said Mitsuki Kashimoto, a construction worker, was bathing the child at his home in the early hours of Sunday, Kyodo News reported. However, he left the boy in the bathtub to go and get a toy for him to play with. While he was absent, the boy slipped under the water and drowned.

The boy’s mother was asleep at the time.

Police said Kashimoto has admitted to the allegation and added that they are also questioning him about bruises found on the boy’s body.

