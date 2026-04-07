Boys attacked, robbed by gang of teens using stun gun, knife in Nagoya

Two junior high school boys were robbed Sunday by a gang of four teenagers at a shopping mall in Nagoya. The incident occurred at around 6 p.m. at the Aeon Mall Nagoya Dome-mae in Higashi Ward, Chunichi Shimbun reported.

According to police, the two 13-year-old boys were walking along a corridor when they were confronted by the four teenagers. They were threatened with a stun gun and a fruit knife, and robbed of 11,000 yen in cash.

One of the boys suffered minor burns to his chest, and the other to his arm.

Twenty minutes later, at a bicycle parking area about 700 meters away, four high school students were also robbed of 28,000 yen by the same gang.

One of the students suffered a minor cut to his hand when he tried to resist.

Police said they are examining surveillance camera footage to try and identify the gang members.

© Japan Today