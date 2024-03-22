Boys posing as girls online arrested for assaulting, robbing university student after luring him on false date

Police in Kyoto City after arrested two 14-year-old boys and one 13-year-old boy on suspicion of assault and robbery after they posed as girls online and lured an 18-year-old university to student on a false date last October.

According to police, the incident occurred on the night of Oct 22 on a street in Fushimi Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said the three teenagers had been using social media sites, pretending to be girls looking for dates.

When the university student responded to one of the messages, they arranged a meeting on the street. When the student arrived, two of the boys punched and kicked him. They told the student he could be arrested for soliciting sex from a minor and then took 65,000 yen in cash from him.

Public broadcaster NHK quoted police as saying that the boys were part of a gang of at least eight minors who were at the scene at the time. They believe the teens have been targeting men on social media sites and extorting money from them by pretending to be girls and then threatening to reveal to the victims' friends and families that they were dating under-age girls.

