crime

Brazilian man fatally stabbed; wife wounded outside home in Shizuoka Pref

SHIZUOKA

A 44-year-old Brazilian man and his 43-year-old Brazilian wife were stabbed outside their home in Kikugawa, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Monday night. The victim, Marcos de Souza, died of his wounds later in hospital.

According to police, de Souza's wife said she heard her husband arguing with another man outside their house after he returned him from work at around 7:30 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. When she went outside, she saw her husband collapsed on the ground. The other man, wielding a knife, stabbed her in the arm and fled, taking the knife with him. The woman managed to go back inside and call her employer who contacted police.

Her husband was taken to hospital where he died about 90 minutes later due to loss blood from multiple stab wounds. His wife’s wound is not life-threatening, police said.

De Souza's wife told police said the attacker was dressed in black and wearing a mask.

The couple have two children who were in the house at the time.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

