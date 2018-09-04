Brazilian pilot arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting woman

A 27-year-old Brazilian pilot has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman he invited to his residence after meeting her on a subway train.

The suspect works as a pilot for Air Japan, a charter airline run by a subsidiary of All Nippon Airways (ANA). According to police, the incident occurred on July 15, when the suspect started talking to the woman in her 20s, who was returning home on the Tokyo Metro Hanzomon Line, Fuji TV reported. The suspect then invited the victim to his apartment in Sumida Ward, where he is accused of sexually assaulting her.

Police said the suspect has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he didn’t "forcibly do anything.”

Police say they are investigating whether the man has committed similar offenses from his pattern of repeatedly inviting women to his home.

Air Japan issued a statement, saying: “We will strictly deal with the incident as soon as the facts have been established.”

© Japan Today