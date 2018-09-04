Brazilian pilot arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting woman

A 27-year-old Brazilian pilot has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman he invited to his residence after meeting her on a subway train.
The suspect works as a pilot for Air Japan, a charter airline run by a subsidiary of All Nippon Airways (ANA). According to police, the incident occurred on July 15, when the suspect started talking to the woman in her 20s, who was returning home on the Tokyo Metro Hanzomon Line, Fuji TV reported. The suspect then invited the victim to his apartment in Sumida Ward, where he is accused of sexually assaulting her.
Police said the suspect has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he didn’t "forcibly do anything.”
Police say they are investigating whether the man has committed similar offenses from his pattern of repeatedly inviting women to his home.
Air Japan issued a statement, saying: “We will strictly deal with the incident as soon as the facts have been established.”© Japan Today
bjohnson23
Guilty, off to the stockades or off with his head....Seriously, seems more like these women want some compensation since he has a pretty good income flow as a pilot. Probably wanted a free travel trip and he couldn't come through so they cried foul.
spektral
sounds like pretty legit nampa...
once again that blurry line between consent and no consent comes into play...
at least they didn't reveal the guy's name as to put him to shame...
Chinchan Zu
we are warned since we are kids, never talk to strangers and if you do, going to a person's house you just met is a clear sign you will get something or you are after something which she obviously got... i dont know whos the victim here now