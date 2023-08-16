Brazilian prosecutors indict man for killing his wife, child in Osaka Prefecture last year

Brazilian prosecutors have indicted a 34-year-old Brazilian man over the murder of his 29-year-old Japanese wife and their three-year-old daughter in Sakai City, Osaka Prefecture, last year.

Japan has no extradition treaty with Brazil, so the suspect, Barbosa Anderson Robson, will be tried in Brazil, Kyodo News quoted Japan's National Police Agency as saying Wednesday.

In the indictment, prosecutors allege that Robson killed his wife out of fear that that she wanted to divorce him and that he would lose his visa and right to live and work in Japan.

According to Japanese police, Robson is suspected of fatally stabbing his wife, Manami Aramaki, and daughter, Lily at their apartment between 4 p.m. on Aug 20 and 10:30 a.m. on Aug 21 last year.

The bodies were found in the same room of the apartment at around 9 a.m. on Aug 24. Police said Manami had been stabbed at least 10 times in the chest and neck and her face was bruised. Lily also had several stab wounds. A blood-stained knife was left beside the bodies.

The apartment was locked at the time and there were no signs of anyone having broken in. Police discovered the bodies after Manami’s father contacted them on Aug 24, saying he been unable to contact her for two days.

Robson called his workplace on the morning of Aug 22 and said he had been injured in a bicycle accident and was taking two weeks off.

Police said street surveillance camera footage showed Robson taking a train from Hatsushiba Station, about one kilometer north of the apartment, on the morning of Aug 21. He then stopped in the Namba area in Osaka for awhile before traveling to Narita International Airport. He boarded a flight for Brazil on the night of Aug 22.

Robson was put on an international wanted list last September and arrested in July at an apartment in Sao Paulo.

Police said Robson and Aramaki had been married for three years and moved into their apartment in June 2022. Sakai police said she had consulted them about her husband's abusive behavior.

