Brazilian who fled Japan wanted over murder of wife, 3-year-old daughter

OSAKA

Osaka Prefectural Police have placed a 33-year-old Brazilian man, suspected of murdering his 29-year-old wife and three-year-old daughter, on a nationwide wanted list.

However, the suspect, Barbosa Anderson Robson, left Narita International Airport on a flight to Brazil on Aug 22, Kyodo News reported. Police said they intend to put Robson on an international wanted list, although there is no extradition treaty between Japan and Brazil.

According to police, Robson is suspected of fatally stabbing his wife, Manami Aramaki, and daughter, Lily at their apartment in Sakai City, Osaka Prefecture, between 4 p.m. on Aug 20 and 10:30 a.m. on Aug 21.

The bodies were found in the same room at around 9 a.m. on Aug 24. Police said Manami had been stabbed at least 10 times in the chest and neck and her face was bruised. Lily also had several stab wounds. A blood-stained knife was left beside the bodies.

The apartment was locked at the time and there were no signs of anyone having broken in. Police discovered the bodies after Manami’s father contacted them on Aug 24, saying he been unable to contact her for two days.

Police said street surveillance camera footage showed Robson taking a train from Hatsushiba Station, about one kilometer north of the apartment, on the morning of Aug 21. He then stopped in the Namba area in Osaka for awhile before traveling to Narita International Airport. He boarded a flight for Brazil on the night of Aug 22.

Robson called his workplace on the morning of Aug 22 and said he had been injured in a bicycle accident and was taking two weeks off.

Police said Robson and Aramaki had been married for three years and moved into their apartment in June.

Gotta go further than the bottom of the barrel to find scum as bad as this guy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The best option for the killer is to permanently come back. Then he can’t be caught there and here he isn’t let in. ROFL

0 ( +0 / -0 )

