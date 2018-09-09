Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Bullet train services disrupted after passenger found with knife

4 Comments
OSAKA

A male passenger on a bullet train in western Japan was taken into police custody Sunday after he was found to be carrying a knife, West Japan Railway Co said.

An attendant aboard the Nozomi superexpress train from Tokyo to Hakata found the man carrying the knife around 2 p.m., but he did not commit violent act with it.

He was taken off the train by the police at Kokura Station in Fukuoka Prefecture.

Bullet train services were delayed by up to 11 minutes in the area, affecting about 500 people, the train company said.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How did they find the knife?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

How big was the knife?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

How do you “find a man carrying a knife”?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

It was probably some nail clippers.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

