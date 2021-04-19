Bus driver arrested after fatally hitting 13-year-old girl in Akita Prefecture

Police in Yurihonjo City, Akita Prefecture, have arrested a 33-year-old bus driver on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death after he hit and killed a 13-year-old girl.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:25 p.m. on Monday along National Route 7, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said visibility was good along the straight two-lane stretch of the road where the accident occurred. The girl was hit as she was walking across the road.

The driver immediately stopped and called 119. Police said the girl was declared dead at the scene. Neither the bus driver nor any passengers were injured.

