Bus driver arrested after fatally hitting pedestrian

Police in Mizuho, Tokyo, have arrested a 56-year-old bus driver after he fatally hit a man in his 50s at an intersection on Friday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. Fuji TV reported that the man was walking his dog on a crossing when the bus, driven by Michio Fujisawa, made a right turn and hit him. The man was taken to hospital where he died later. The dog was also killed.

Police arrested Fujisawa on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death. Police quoted Fujisawa as saying he was blinded by the sunlight for a few seconds as he made the turn and couldn’t see the man on the crossing.

© Japan Today