Bus passenger in Tokyo suffers minor injuries after knife attack following dispute

A bus passenger suffered a knife wound to his face after a dispute with another passenger in Tokyo on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 10:15 a.m. as the two men were getting off the bus at a stop in Ota Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to reports, a man in his 60s or 70s had an argument with the victim on the bus. When the two men got off at the stop near a police box, the man allegedly slashed the male passenger's left cheek with a folding knife-like weapon and fled.

The bus driver and the injured male passenger sought help at the police box.

Police said the victim told them he did not know the assailant who was later apprehended by police.

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