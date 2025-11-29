 Japan Today
Business owner arrested for allegedly defrauding tea ceremony class student

TOKYO

A female business owner has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a tea ceremony class student of over 1.2 million yen in registration fees by lying to her about her qualification.

The suspect is Soren Shibusawa, 68, also known as Reisen Shibusawa, the principal of Reisenkai Japanese Culture Institute, which offers tea ceremony classes and other programs, TV Asahi reported.

Police said Shibusawa is suspected of defrauding a 48-year-old female student at the tea ceremony class she operates last year by telling her, "Congratulations on your long-awaited award," TV Asahi reported. Police allege Shibusawa falsely claimed that the student had passed the tea ceremony "professor" qualification and gave her a forged certificate, thereby defrauding her of 1.23 million yen in registration fees.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, Shibusawa gave the woman a fake license.

Police said Shibusawa has denied the allegation, saying, "I didn't do anything at all."

Police are investigating whether Shibusawa may have defrauded other students of cash using the same method.

