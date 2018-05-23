Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Cabbie injured as thief steals his vehicle

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo are looking for a man who stole a taxi and injured the driver.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Koshikawa, Bunkyo Ward. Fuji TV reported that the taxi was parked and unoccupied while the driver was in the toilet. When he returned to his taxi, he noticed an unknown man behind the wheel. The taxi driver, who is in his 70s, unsuccessfully attempted to stop the vehicle from leaving by clinging to the door, but fell down and fractured his left collarbone.

Witnesses called 110. The taxi was found abandoned at a nearby park with no sign of the thief.

The suspect is said to be in his 20s, possibly Southeast Asian, approximately 170 centimeters tall, and was wearing a navy cardigan at the time of the incident.

