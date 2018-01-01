Caller threatens to blow up aircraft at Narita airport

Narita airport outside Tokyo received what police believe was a crank call on Monday threatening to blow up aircraft unless the airport operator suspends plans to extend the runways.

According to the police, the message recorded in a woman's voice was received by the airport's flight information service at around 4:50 p.m. and claimed that explosives had been placed inside aircraft of several budget carriers operating out of Narita.

Police say no explosives were found in any of the planes of carriers named in the recording, but Jetstar Japan canceled a flight for Matsuyama, western Japan, due to the threat.

At Narita airport, plans are being discussed to build a new runway and extend one of the two existing runways.

