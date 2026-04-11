Cambodia's alleged scam group execs suspected of money laundering in Japan

Two senior executives of Prince Holding Group, a Cambodian conglomerate accused of being one of Asia's largest transnational criminal organizations, purchased luxury real estate in and around Tokyo in a possible money-laundering scheme, sources familiar with the matter said and official property records showed.

A Chinese Cambodian national who serves as an executive of six companies within the conglomerate bought a house on a 1,600 square meter plot of land in the Japanese capital's Suginami Ward for over 800 million yen in cash on Oct 10 last year, according to the sources and real estate registration documents.

He sold the house to a man of Chinese descent the following month, shortly after the U.S. and British governments imposed economic sanctions on Prince Holding Group and its chairman, Chen Zhi, who is a Cambodian national of Chinese descent, on Oct 14 for their involvement in international fraud and human trafficking.

Japan has been criticized for its lax anti-money laundering measures. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has been pushing for stricter regulations on real estate purchases by foreign individuals or companies.

The man also owns a luxury home on a lot totaling over 2,300 square meters in Chiba Prefecture. It is currently on sale for 300 million yen. The house's purchase documents show the owner's address to be near Prince Group's headquarters.

Another man in his 30s, who serves as an executive of Prince Plaza Investment Co, a company affiliated with Prince Group, bought a 200-square meter condominium unit in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward for over 1 billion yen in cash last April. He does not live there.

According to the sources, the registration documents show the man's address matches that of Chen, who is currently detained by Chinese authorities.

Kyodo News requested an interview by phone with the man who purchased a property in Shibuya Ward, but he declined, while the other one with a property in Suginami Ward did not pick up.

© KYODO