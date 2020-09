A Cambodian court on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a Japanese man to 25 years in prison for drug smuggling.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court convicted Shunichi Nonaka, 72, of "trafficking, storing and smuggling" 1.7 kilograms of methamphetamine.

He was arrested on Feb 15 at Phnom Penh International Airport after the wrapped drugs were found hidden in his luggage as he was about to fly to Japan via Seoul.

