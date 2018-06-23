Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Cambodian man stabbed to death in Tochigi Pref

TOCHIGI

A Cambodian man was stabbed to death in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, on Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, the victim, who was in his 30s, was found in an apartment on the second floor of a residential building just after 2:30 a.m., Fuji TV reported.

Police said somebody call 119 and reported that a man had been stabbed and gave the address. When police arrived, the found the victim collapsed in his apartment. He was taken to hospital where he died about two hours later due to loss of blood from a stab wound to his right thigh. No knife was found in the apartment.

Police said they have learned there was a group of foreigners in the victim's apartment and that they all left after the stabbing. Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage from outside the apartment building to try and identify who came and went at around the time of the crime.

