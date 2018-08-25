Can explodes on platform at Shinjku Station

An aluminum can exploded on the platform at JR Shinjuku Station in Tokyo early Sunday morning, injuring a woman. Police said the woman suffered burns to her leg.
Police said an initial investigation showed that the 500-mil can, which had no label, contained some kind of colorless liquid, Fuji TV reported. White particles were scattered about the platform after the blast, which occurred at around 5:40 a.m.
Police said they are examining station surveillance camera to try and determine who left the can on the platform.© Japan Today
Ganbare Japan!
This is scary news. I was on the same platform at JR Shinjuku only 48 hours ago.