Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image taken from Fuji TV shows the platform at JR Shinjuku Station after a can exploded Sunday morning.
crime

Can explodes on platform at Shinjku Station

1 Comment
TOKYO

An aluminum can exploded on the platform at JR Shinjuku Station in Tokyo early Sunday morning, injuring a woman. Police said the woman suffered burns to her leg.

Police said an initial investigation showed that the 500-mil can, which had no label, contained some kind of colorless liquid, Fuji TV reported. White particles were scattered about the platform after the blast, which occurred at around 5:40 a.m.

Police said they are examining station surveillance camera to try and determine who left the can on the platform.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW INTERNATIONAL GOLF CHALLENGE 2018

Sep 28th, The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki. Open Golf Competition

www.bmwgolfjapan.com

Sign Up

1 Comment
Login to comment

This is scary news. I was on the same platform at JR Shinjuku only 48 hours ago.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya