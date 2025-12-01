Canadian man accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Japan by mail

Photo taken in Tokyo on Tuesday shows stimulant drugs seized by customs authorities.

Japanese customs authorities said Tuesday they are seeking the prosecution of a Canadian man for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country stimulant drugs with a street value of about 115 million yen.

The 28-year-old man, Quiroga Silva Facundo, is suspected of conspiring with unknown persons to have around 1.9 kilograms of illegal drugs sent by mail from Canada on two occasions in September to minpaku lodgings he had rented in the Japanese capital.

Tokyo Customs, however, intercepted the shipment and switched the contents of the package before arresting the recipient.

According to customs authorities, the man arrived in Japan in August and stayed at numerous such short-term rental lodgings.

The unemployed man has admitted to the customs violation, saying he did so because he had debts of around 30 million yen.

