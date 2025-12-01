 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Stimulant drugs
Photo taken in Tokyo on Tuesday shows stimulant drugs seized by customs authorities. Image: Kyodo
crime

Canadian man accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Japan by mail

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese customs authorities said Tuesday they are seeking the prosecution of a Canadian man for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country stimulant drugs with a street value of about 115 million yen.

The 28-year-old man, Quiroga Silva Facundo, is suspected of conspiring with unknown persons to have around 1.9 kilograms of illegal drugs sent by mail from Canada on two occasions in September to minpaku lodgings he had rented in the Japanese capital.

Tokyo Customs, however, intercepted the shipment and switched the contents of the package before arresting the recipient.

According to customs authorities, the man arrived in Japan in August and stayed at numerous such short-term rental lodgings.

The unemployed man has admitted to the customs violation, saying he did so because he had debts of around 30 million yen.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

Not exactly your typical Canadian name. At any rate, another charm of the weak yen that such people are even in the country.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Not exactly your typical Canadian name

What exactly is a "typical Canadian name"? In a nation of immigrants, Quiroga Silva Facundo looks like a normal name in Canada.

Hopefully he has brushed up on his Japanese, but he'll have around 10-15 years in prison to practice even more.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Good on the cops for catching him. We often slag the cops off at times so respect when it’s due.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog