Canadian man accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Japan by mail

Japanese customs authorities said Tuesday they are seeking the prosecution of a Canadian man for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country stimulant drugs with a street value of about 115 million yen.
The 28-year-old man, Quiroga Silva Facundo, is suspected of conspiring with unknown persons to have around 1.9 kilograms of illegal drugs sent by mail from Canada on two occasions in September to minpaku lodgings he had rented in the Japanese capital.
Tokyo Customs, however, intercepted the shipment and switched the contents of the package before arresting the recipient.
According to customs authorities, the man arrived in Japan in August and stayed at numerous such short-term rental lodgings.
The unemployed man has admitted to the customs violation, saying he did so because he had debts of around 30 million yen.© KYODO
stickman1760
Not exactly your typical Canadian name. At any rate, another charm of the weak yen that such people are even in the country.
Fighto!
What exactly is a "typical Canadian name"? In a nation of immigrants, Quiroga Silva Facundo looks like a normal name in Canada.
Hopefully he has brushed up on his Japanese, but he'll have around 10-15 years in prison to practice even more.
Abe234
Good on the cops for catching him. We often slag the cops off at times so respect when it’s due.