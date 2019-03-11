Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Canadian man indicted for smuggling record amount of stimulant drugs to Japan

2 Comments
CHIBA

Chiba prefectural police have indicted a 21-year-old Canadian man for attempting to smuggle 30 kilograms of stimulant drugs into Japan through Narita airport. The stimulants, with a street value of about 1.8 billion yen, are the largest amount of drugs found in a passenger’s luggage, Fuji TV quoted customs officials as saying.

According to police, the suspect, Johnathan Isabelle, was caught smuggling the drugs— wrapped in clothing—inside two of his suitcases by a Japanese customs official on Feb 17. Finding it strange that Isabelle was carrying lots of luggage, the customs official asked to check the suspect’s belongings and a sniffer dog detected the stimulants.

Isabelle, who was charged on Monday with violating the Stimulants Control Law, was quoted by police as saying he was promised a big reward to carry the suitcases, but claims he didn’t know they contained drugs.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Good job sniffer dogs! We don’t want this in Japan. With the looming recession, young people will to take the long road to hell.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Isabelle, who was charged on Monday with violating the Stimulants Control Law, was quoted by police as saying he was promised a big reward to carry the suitcases, but claims he didn’t know they contained drugs.

Did he bother to think, "Why isn't the person promising me the big reward just carry the suitcases into Japan himself/herself?" I guess not.

Also, when he was asked to carry these suitcases into another country, did he bother to ask, "What's in them?"

Anytime somebody asks you to take something into another country, especially when that person can do it themselves, that's asking for trouble.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

These Are The Top 15 Sakura Inspired Beauty Products For Spring 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Live

8 Types of Dating App Profiles You’ll Encounter In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Daikanyama

GaijinPot Travel

Explore

Nescafe Opens Their First Nap Cafe in Oimachi, Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Culture

The 8 Best Unaired Scenes from ‘Terrace House: Opening New Doors’

GaijinPot Blog