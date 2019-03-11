Canadian man indicted for smuggling record amount of stimulant drugs to Japan

Chiba prefectural police have indicted a 21-year-old Canadian man for attempting to smuggle 30 kilograms of stimulant drugs into Japan through Narita airport. The stimulants, with a street value of about 1.8 billion yen, are the largest amount of drugs found in a passenger’s luggage, Fuji TV quoted customs officials as saying.
According to police, the suspect, Johnathan Isabelle, was caught smuggling the drugs— wrapped in clothing—inside two of his suitcases by a Japanese customs official on Feb 17. Finding it strange that Isabelle was carrying lots of luggage, the customs official asked to check the suspect’s belongings and a sniffer dog detected the stimulants.
Isabelle, who was charged on Monday with violating the Stimulants Control Law, was quoted by police as saying he was promised a big reward to carry the suitcases, but claims he didn’t know they contained drugs.© Japan Today
Good job sniffer dogs! We don’t want this in Japan. With the looming recession, young people will to take the long road to hell.
Did he bother to think, "Why isn't the person promising me the big reward just carry the suitcases into Japan himself/herself?" I guess not.
Also, when he was asked to carry these suitcases into another country, did he bother to ask, "What's in them?"
Anytime somebody asks you to take something into another country, especially when that person can do it themselves, that's asking for trouble.