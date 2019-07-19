Car being chased by police crashes into two cars, killing one driver

A car being pursued by police crashed into two cars, killing the driver of one and injuring the driver of the other vehicle in Kita-Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, on Friday morning.

According to the authorities, the incident occurred at around 2:40 a.m after police spotted a car driving erratically along National Route 41 in Nagoya and ordered the driver to stop.

Instead, the car sped off, going through a red light, with the police in pursuit. After about 1.5 kilometers, it crossed the center line and hit two oncoming cars one after the other. Yukiharu Morita, 63, who was driving the first car that was hit, suffered severe injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the second car that was hit, a man in his 30s, suffered a broken leg.

Police arrested the driver of the car being pursued, Tatsuya Ito, and charged him with violation of the Road Traffic Law. Police quoted Ito, who is unemployed, as saying he sped off because he was drunk.

Police said they expect to add charges of drunken driving and driving recklessly resulting in death and injury.

