Police stand on the road between two wrecked cars in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, on Monday. The driver of the light car at left was killed after the other car, being chased by police, crashed into it. Photo: KYODO
crime

Car being pursued by police crashes into another vehicle, killing its driver

UTSUNOMIYA, Tochigi

A 46-year-old man was killed after a car being pursued by police crashed head-on into his vehicle in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:20 a.m. on National Route 4. A police patrol spotted a car with two men in the parking lot of a convenience store moving in a “suspicious” manner, Fuji TV reported.

When police asked the car to stop, it sped off, going through a red light. The police car pursued it, with its siren on and red lights flashing.

The car crossed over the center line on a curve and hit a light car head-on. The driver of the light car, Tatsuya Kudo, a company employee, suffered severe injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died about 90 minutes later.

Police said the 22-year-old driver of the car being pursued suffered a broken leg, while his 21-year-old friend sustained serious injuries to his chest and is in a coma. The driver was given a breathalyzer test but police did not release the results.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

