Car being pursued by police crashes into another vehicle, killing its driver

A 46-year-old man was killed after a car being pursued by police crashed head-on into his vehicle in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, on Monday.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:20 a.m. on National Route 4. A police patrol spotted a car with two men in the parking lot of a convenience store moving in a “suspicious” manner, Fuji TV reported.
When police asked the car to stop, it sped off, going through a red light. The police car pursued it, with its siren on and red lights flashing.
The car crossed over the center line on a curve and hit a light car head-on. The driver of the light car, Tatsuya Kudo, a company employee, suffered severe injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died about 90 minutes later.
Police said the 22-year-old driver of the car being pursued suffered a broken leg, while his 21-year-old friend sustained serious injuries to his chest and is in a coma. The driver was given a breathalyzer test but police did not release the results.© Japan Today
