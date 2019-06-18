Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Car hits 4 children, 1 adult in Machida; driver arrested

4 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Machida, Tokyo, have arrested a 60-year-old woman on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury after the car she was driving hit four children and one adult on a sidewalk on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 5 p.m. The four children are aged between 5 and 7, Sankei Shimbun reported. A 50-year-old woman, who is the mother of one of the 7-year-old girls, was also injured. They were taken to hospital and were in a stable condition on Tuesday.

The group was walking along a sidewalk in Okuramachi when they were hit by the car. After plowing into the pedestrians, the vehicle came to a stop on a vacant plot of land. 

Police said the driver told them she blacked out just before the accident. She works at a nursing home and was heading back to the facility after dropping off her passengers.

Police said there were no skid marks on the road at the accident site, indicating that the driver did not apply the brake.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

Because seeing you blacked out sounds way better than I hit the gas instead of the brake

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Saying stupid ESL phone

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Accidents are going to happen. And judging by what's shown here (you can enlarge the shot) it's more safe than most places pedestrians walk--wide sidewalks with some barriers. I'd guess she just happened to pass out at the wrong spot.

https://www.yomiuri.co.jp/national/20190617-OYT1T50175/

One thing I teach my daughter to do is walk against traffic (and of course keep her wits about her). You still won't be able to get out of the way of everything but at least you have a fighting chance. Of course, sometimes, there aren't sidewalks on both sides of the road.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

blacked out then how she found Gas pedal ????????????

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Cowardly liar. Can't even own up to her own ineptitude. Ban her from driving for life

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 15-16

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Tweet of the Week #35: Cats, Cats Everywhere

GaijinPot Blog

Love & Relationships

The Economics Of Dating In Japan: Who Pays the Bill?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “He Doesn’t Have Any Pictures Of Us!”

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Outdoors

Namegata Farmer’s Village

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack