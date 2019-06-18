Car hits 4 children, 1 adult in Machida; driver arrested

Police in Machida, Tokyo, have arrested a 60-year-old woman on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury after the car she was driving hit four children and one adult on a sidewalk on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 5 p.m. The four children are aged between 5 and 7, Sankei Shimbun reported. A 50-year-old woman, who is the mother of one of the 7-year-old girls, was also injured. They were taken to hospital and were in a stable condition on Tuesday.

The group was walking along a sidewalk in Okuramachi when they were hit by the car. After plowing into the pedestrians, the vehicle came to a stop on a vacant plot of land.

Police said the driver told them she blacked out just before the accident. She works at a nursing home and was heading back to the facility after dropping off her passengers.

Police said there were no skid marks on the road at the accident site, indicating that the driver did not apply the brake.

