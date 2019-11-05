Car hits, injures 3 children on crossing; driver arrested

Police in Yamaga, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Tuesday arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in injury after he hit a group of elementary school children on a crossing, injuring three of them.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:10 a.m. at a crossing with lights on National Route 325. Police said the driver, Takao Koga, told them the sun was shining brightly through the windshield and he didn’t notice the light was red, Sankei Shimbun reported.
His car hit three children ― a boy, 12, a girl, 7, and another boy aged 6. They were part of a group of six children on their way to school with two adults.
Police said the three children were taken to hospital with leg and knee injuries.© Japan Today
Ken
Japanese drivers do not stop at pedestrian crossings.Everyday on my way to and from work,to the shops etc I have to tiptoe and sometimes rush back from the pedestrian crossing because drivers do not care or pretend not to see that there is a pedestrian crossing.I wonder what is the purpose of having pedestrian crossings in Japan.Seems pointless.
Chip Star
@Ken: Pedestrian crossing and traffic control devices seem to be suggestions here. The obvious remedy is to increase the fines for ignoring them and require the police to enforce the laws.
Do the hustle
The sun was in his eyes and he didn’t see the red light is plausible. However, not seeing a group of kids and adults on the crossing right in front of him is BS. He was not paying attention at all. He probably had a newspaper strewn across the steering wheel.