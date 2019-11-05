Car hits, injures 3 children on crossing; driver arrested

Police in Yamaga, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Tuesday arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in injury after he hit a group of elementary school children on a crossing, injuring three of them.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:10 a.m. at a crossing with lights on National Route 325. Police said the driver, Takao Koga, told them the sun was shining brightly through the windshield and he didn’t notice the light was red, Sankei Shimbun reported.

His car hit three children ― a boy, 12, a girl, 7, and another boy aged 6. They were part of a group of six children on their way to school with two adults.

Police said the three children were taken to hospital with leg and knee injuries.

