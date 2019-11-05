Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Car hits, injures 3 children on crossing; driver arrested

3 Comments
KUMAMOTO

Police in Yamaga, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Tuesday arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in injury after he hit a group of elementary school children on a crossing, injuring three of them.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:10 a.m. at a crossing with lights on National Route 325. Police said the driver, Takao Koga, told them the sun was shining brightly through the windshield and he didn’t notice the light was red, Sankei Shimbun reported.

His car hit three children ― a boy, 12, a girl, 7, and another boy aged 6. They were part of a group of six children on their way to school with two adults.

Police said the three children were taken to hospital with leg and knee injuries.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Japanese drivers do not stop at pedestrian crossings.Everyday on my way to and from work,to the shops etc I have to tiptoe and sometimes rush back from the pedestrian crossing because drivers do not care or pretend not to see that there is a pedestrian crossing.I wonder what is the purpose of having pedestrian crossings in Japan.Seems pointless.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

@Ken: Pedestrian crossing and traffic control devices seem to be suggestions here. The obvious remedy is to increase the fines for ignoring them and require the police to enforce the laws.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

The sun was in his eyes and he didn’t see the red light is plausible. However, not seeing a group of kids and adults on the crossing right in front of him is BS. He was not paying attention at all. He probably had a newspaper strewn across the steering wheel.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Culture Day: A Quest For Japanese Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Discovering Japanese Floral Beauty with Ikebana Master Flavia Nishimura

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s 5 Best Vegan Dessert Spots

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Spot the Kanji for Good and Evil in Everyday Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Yamadera Temple

GaijinPot Travel