crime

Car hits pedestrians near Tokyo's Shibuya scramble crossing; driver arrested

1 Comment
TOKYO

A car hit several pedestrians near the famous Shibuya scramble crossing in Tokyo on Saturday evening, leaving at least seven people with minor injuries, police said.

Tokyo police arrested the driver, who is in his 20s, on the spot for alleged negligent driving resulting in injury. The man said he lost control of the steering wheel, according to the police.

A witness told the police at around 7:35 p.m. that a "car ran into and hit several people at the Shibuya intersection," according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

A man in his 20s who witnessed the accident said the car was driving fast and span out of control across the intersection, adding that he heard a dull thudding sound when the car hit something.

"There were screams and angry voices," he said.

A woman who was at the scene saw several people being taken by ambulance. "It seems people who were standing at a smoking area got involved. Someone was shedding blood."

Others passing by also said they were fearful after the incident, which occurred near one of the world's busiest crossings.

1 Comment
The timing that driver did this accident in October, is he someone who doesn't like Halloween?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

