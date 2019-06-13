Car hits preschool children, injuring two in Nishinomiya

The scene of an accident where a car hit a group of preschool children in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture on Thursday.

A car hit a group of preschool children and their teachers in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Thursday. Police said two girls were injured.

The driver of the car, Rieko Ueda, 69, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury. She has admitted to the charge, police said.

According to local media, the incident occurred at around 9:50 a.m. Police said 17 children and two teachers were walking on the sidewalk toward a park. Ueda was quoted by police as saying she was driving along when she decided to make a U-turn. She turned right into the parking lot of a clinic, hitting the children.

One six-year-old girl suffered a fractured shoulder, while a five-year-old girl sustained leg injuries, police said.

© Japan Today