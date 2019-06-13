Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The scene of an accident where a car hit a group of preschool children in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture on Thursday. Photo: KYODO
crime

Car hits preschool children, injuring two in Nishinomiya

3 Comments
NISHINOMIYA

A car hit a group of preschool children and their teachers in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Thursday. Police said two girls were injured.

The driver of the car, Rieko Ueda, 69, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury. She has admitted to the charge, police said.

According to local media, the incident occurred at around 9:50 a.m. Police said 17 children and two teachers were walking on the sidewalk toward a park. Ueda was quoted by police as saying she was driving along when she decided to make a U-turn. She turned right into the parking lot of a clinic, hitting the children.

One six-year-old girl suffered a fractured shoulder, while a five-year-old girl sustained leg injuries, police said.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

Tragic. I hope all the children recover quickly and completely.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Again? Has this been happening in the past but not being reported? Or has this been recently happening more?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

anyone who's driven on Japanese roads or even been a pedestrian on Japanese roads will know how awful Japanese drivers are. Among the worlds worst, hands down.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sweet Lemon Bars With Biwa (Japanese Apricot)

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Nintendo Releases Free VR Update To Popular Games Including Smash Bros.

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Gonpachi Offers Up its Unique Sushi Beer Garden Just in Time for Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Lifestyle

10 Unique Father’s Day Gifts From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Japanese Words To Describe Food Textures

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Uneme Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Incident in Tokyo’s Gay District Reignites Debate About Trans Rights in Japan

GaijinPot Blog