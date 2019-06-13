Car hits preschool children, injuring two in Nishinomiya

A car hit a group of preschool children and their teachers in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Thursday. Police said two girls were injured.
The driver of the car, Rieko Ueda, 69, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury. She has admitted to the charge, police said.
According to local media, the incident occurred at around 9:50 a.m. Police said 17 children and two teachers were walking on the sidewalk toward a park. Ueda was quoted by police as saying she was driving along when she decided to make a U-turn. She turned right into the parking lot of a clinic, hitting the children.
One six-year-old girl suffered a fractured shoulder, while a five-year-old girl sustained leg injuries, police said.© Japan Today
3 Comments
Login to comment
Chip Star
Tragic. I hope all the children recover quickly and completely.
gokai_wo_maneku
Again? Has this been happening in the past but not being reported? Or has this been recently happening more?
Vince Black
anyone who's driven on Japanese roads or even been a pedestrian on Japanese roads will know how awful Japanese drivers are. Among the worlds worst, hands down.