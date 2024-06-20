 Japan Today
crime

Car owned by Finance Ministry involved in suspected hit-and-run death

2 Comments
TOKYO

A car owned by the Finance Ministry fatally hit a pedestrian on a road near the Diet building in Tokyo on Thursday before overturning while driving away from the site, police said.

The police arrested Nobuhide Nohata, 55, who drove the car, at the site, also near the prime minister's office. He works for a company commissioned by the ministry, according to the police.

The 67-year-old pedestrian was confirmed dead after being taken to a hospital, said the police. He was struck by the car at around 5:40 p.m. while walking on a pedestrian crossing.

The vehicle continued to drive for several hundred meters before colliding with a car waiting at an intersection, they said. It then made a right turn and overturned, with part of its body resting on a sidewalk.

"When I tried to turn right at the intersection, I was rear-ended," a man who was driving the car that was hit said. "When I got out, I saw the vehicle overturned. I was left upset by what happened in a split second."

2 Comments
Wow! I saw this on the news yesterday. That was heavy.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

From the headline...it was the car to blame.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

