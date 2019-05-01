Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Car plows into Yoshinoya restaurant in Nara Pref; driver flees

1 Comment
NARA

A minicar plowed into a Yoshinoya gyudon restaurant in Ikaruga, Nara Prefecture, on Wednesday morning, injuring two people. The driver fled, said police, adding that he faces a charge of reckless driving resulting in injury.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:40 a.m. at the restaurant along National Route 25. The car smashed through the front, injuring two customers sitting at the counter ― a man and a woman in their 20s, Sankei Shimbun reported. 

The driver of the car got out and ran away, an employee said.

1 Comment
Must have thought it was a "Drive Thru" Yoshinoya!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

