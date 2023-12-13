Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nursing home worker arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting resident

SAITAMA

Police in Saitama City have arrested a 53-year-old male employee at a nursing home on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female resident in her 60s.

According to police, Tomohiro Tagashira allegedly sexually assaulted the woman in her room between 1:35 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. on Dec 9, Kyodo News reported. 

The woman mentioned the incident to another employee and the nursing home called the police. Surveillance camera footage showed Tagashira, who was on night duty, going into the woman’s room at the time of the alleged assault.

Police said Tagashira has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he was sexually aroused at the time.

Sad. Maybe using robots is inevitable.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

AGAIN, this is NOT the first time I read similar reports, must be SICKENING.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

