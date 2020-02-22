Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Caregiver arrested for beating girlfriend to death

OSAKA

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of fatally beating his 43-year-old girlfriend.

According to police, Yasuhiro Ogawa, who works as a caregiver, beat his girlfriend about the head and face several times at their apartment at around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He also kicked her in the stomach.

After assaulting his girlfriend, Ogawa called 119 for an ambulance. She was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.

Police said Ogawa has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he got angry when he heard his girlfriend contact her former boyfriend that night.

