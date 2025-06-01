 Japan Today
crime

Caregiver arrested for kicking girlfriend

NAGASAKI

Police in Nagasaki have arrested a 26-year-old man who works as a caregiver on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend, who is in her 20s.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. on May 24 at an apartment, Nagasaki Broadcasting Corp reported. The man is accused of kicking the woman’s left leg, causing injuries and bruises that required more than a week to heal, police said.

The woman contacted police on Friday and the man was arrested on Sunday. Police said he has admitted to the allegation.

