Caregiver arrested over sexual assault, death of 80-year-old woman in nursing home

Police in Minami-Alps, Yamanashi Prefecture, have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting an 80-year-old woman at the nursing home where he works as a caregiver.
The woman, Keiko Higuchi, died of injuries believed to have been inflicted on her during the assault which occurred in the bathroom of her room at the Wataboshi nursing home between 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Aug 5, Kyodo News reported. Tanzaki shared a room with her husband, who is in his 70s. He was asleep when the incident occurred, police said.
According to police, the suspect, Kazuki Tanzaki, is accused of taking Higuchi, who suffered from dementia and had difficulty walking, into the bathroom where he choked her and then sexually assaulted her. Higuchi was unresponsive the next morning and Kanzaki asked the nursing home director to call 119. Higuchi was taken to hospital where she was declared dead. An autopsy revealed asphyxiation as the cause of death. She also suffered a broken bone in her throat.
Tanzaki was the only caregiver on duty that night, police said. Police said he has admitted to assaulting the woman, but has denied intent to kill. He was quoted by police as saying that recently he had become stressed out over his caregiving duties and that it is was troublesome getting the Tanzakis to do anything without an argument.© Japan Today
Gaijinjland
Ok that just ruined my breakfast. And perhaps I have become numb to these kind of things in Japan but the murder aspect was not even what made me loose my appetite.
Hokkaidoboy
Sheer evil. I hope he gets the punishment that fits him. If life in prison it's OK, and if it's death, then I wouldn't certainly shed a tear for him rotting on death row until hanging in spite of my ambiguous position on capital punishment.
That lady had to be protected by him. He's a piece of garbage.
Oxycodin
Sick minded. Watching too much Dirty JAV corrupted his mind. Seriously a 80 year old that is just not right event not right at any given age. Toss the sick man into the gulag of torture.
DNALeri
Completely unnecessary to publish the name of the victim.