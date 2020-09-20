Caregiver at nursing home arrested for using vacuum cleaner on resident’s hair

A 41-year-old male caregiver at a nursing home in Takamatsu City, Kagawa Prefecture, has been arrested on suspicion of assault after he allegedly vacuumed an 86-year-old female resident’s hair by placing the device on her head last year. Police said Hiromi Takato, who was arrested on Saturday, has denied the allegation.

According to police, Takato placed a vacuum cleaner near the woman's head while she was sitting in the cafeteria in April 2019, Sankei Shimbun reported. It sucked in part of her hair but the woman was not injured, police said.

Police said several employees and elderly residents were in the cafeteria when the assault occurred. The incident came to light when the nursing home operator consulted with the authorities on Sept 18. Police said they have since received accounts from other residents that Takato has mistreated them on occasions.

