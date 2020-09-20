Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Caregiver at nursing home arrested for using vacuum cleaner on resident’s hair

0 Comments
KAGAWA

A 41-year-old male caregiver at a nursing home in Takamatsu City, Kagawa Prefecture, has been arrested on suspicion of assault after he allegedly vacuumed an 86-year-old female resident’s hair by placing the device on her head last year. Police said Hiromi Takato, who was arrested on Saturday, has denied the allegation.

According to police, Takato placed a vacuum cleaner near the woman's head while she was sitting in the cafeteria in April 2019, Sankei Shimbun reported. It sucked in part of her hair but the woman was not injured, police said.

Police said several employees and elderly residents were in the cafeteria when the assault occurred. The incident came to light when the nursing home operator consulted with the authorities on Sept 18. Police said they have since received accounts from other residents that Takato has mistreated them on occasions.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 37, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

Discovering Sankeien Garden, Yokohama

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Autumnal Equinox Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #98: Saxophone Players Serenade Midnight Passengers Stranded at Shinjuku Station

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Miyakojima

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Shopping For Gifts During A Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Funerals In Japan: Etiquette And Rituals

Savvy Tokyo

Traditional

Aizu

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Aizuwakamatsu

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥75,000 in Fukuoka City—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog