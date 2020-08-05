Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Carlos Ghosn's house damaged in Beirut blast: report

SAO PAULO

Former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn's house in Lebanon was damaged by a massive explosion in downtown Beirut on Tuesday, a Brazilian newspaper reported, citing his wife Carole.

Carole Nahas told O Estado de S Paulo that her family is safe but the house, located about five kilometers from the explosion site, has incurred damage.

Carlos, who is a Brazilian, French and Lebanese national, jumped bail late last year and fled to Lebanon from Japan, where he had been arrested for alleged financial misconduct at Nissan.

The Japanese government has sought Ghosn's extradition through Interpol, but Lebanon has indicated it is unlikely to hand him over. Japan does not have an extradition treaty with the Middle Eastern nation.

The explosion killed at least 73 people and left about 3,700 others injured, according to the Lebanese government.

The blast reportedly caused damage to buildings across a radius of several kilometers.

Well, I guess that shows the power of the blast. There’ll surely be a huge demand for building workers now, so I guess those with the money will get preference.

The cost of being a fugitive of the law, no sympathy here

