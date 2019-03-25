Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Carlos Ghosn Photo: AP file
crime

Ghosn to hold press conference in mid-April or later: lawyer

TOKYO

Former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn is expected to hold a press conference in mid-April or later, one of his lawyers said, after he was released on bail this month following arrest for alleged financial misconduct.

Ghosn, 65, intends to meet the press within April but may need more time to organize his statement against the charges, the lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, told reporters on Monday.

Hironaka also said Ghosn, who remains a director at Nissan, is not seeking to attend the automaker's board meeting to be held soon. Ghosn failed to obtain approval from the Tokyo District Court when he tried to attend a board meeting on March 12.

Ghosn was released on bail on March 6 after being arrested in November. He has been charged with understating his remuneration for a number of years in Nissan's securities reports and transferring derivatives losses from his private asset management company to the automaker. He denies the allegations.

As part of conditions for his release, Ghosn is banned from contacting Nissan executives and other people potentially linked to the allegations. He is allowed to attend board meetings at Nissan if the court gives approval.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

