Cartoonist fined for possessing child pornography

The author of the hit comic series "Rurouni Kenshin" was ordered Tuesday by the Tokyo Summary Court to pay a fine of 200,000 yen for possessing pornographic images of underage girls after prosecutors filed a summary indictment.
According to the indictment, Nobuhiro Watsuki, 47, whose real name is Nobuhiro Nishiwaki, possessed at his office in Tokyo last October DVDs containing naked images of girls under age 18 in violation of the law prohibiting child prostitution and pornography.
"Rurouni Kenshin," a historical fantasy depicting a swordsman in the Meiji period setting about 150 years ago, was serialized in a weekly comic magazine from 1994 to 1999 and later adapted into TV anime series and live action movie.© KYODO
15 Comments
Daniel Naumoff
Old story, Japanese popular culture got the better of him. Rurouni Kenshin was probably the first time I came in contact with Japanese culture. Since then it has taken so many dives... and at least as many rises.
Disillusioned
He only got a 2 grand fine? He’d be looking at 7 years in prison where I come from.
borscht
Who ratted him out?
Wallace Fred
Japanese law ladies and gentlemen
Luddite
A fine for possessing child pornography? Those who posses this stuff are enabling the abuse of children, in most other countries this would be a mandatory prison sentence and life on the sex offenders register. Japan doesn't not take this abuse seriously.
Kobe White Bar Owner
200,000 fine for possession of DVDs containing naked images of girls under age 18. PATHETIC Japan you should be ashamed of yourself!
sir_bentley28
You pay a small fine for having that sickening stuff? That'll catch you some years in a metal and concrete cage where I come from.
nakanoguy01
these laws are only meant to show the international community that japan actually has laws against child porn. they seem mostly toothless.
shallots
Japan is strangely lenient when it comes to some stuff, strangely strict for other things. If this guy had graffiti-d a train, I wonder if he'd be in for any less punishment? It seems to me that marginalized members of society (children, women) are just not held dear.
dcog9065
I'm assuming someone at his office saw these DVDs and reporting him or something. Seeing child pornography at work must have been quite unpleasant
Toasted Heretic
Just a fine? Not enough. Where did he get these images from, who did he share them with?
Deserves a jail sentence, imho.
Goodlucktoyou
We don’t know what images. It is hard to know if a model is acting as a school girl for fetish. So if she is 17 but you believe she is 20...
but if it is clear she is under 15, 3 years in prison.
spinningplates
First, there's no excuse for possesing such material.
However, I don't think jail is the solution for such a person.
Producers and distributers, definately should face harsh/extreme prison sentences.
But consumers should simply be neutered, undergo mandatory psychotherapy for thier sickness, and face interrogation until thier sources are uncovered.
Just my two cents.
Disillusioned
If you got caught with a gram of pot your fine and penalty would be much more severe. What a totally warped sense or morality has.
gelendestrasse
Fined? How about locked up for a psych assessment? And then chemically castrated.