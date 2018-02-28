Cartoonist fined for possessing child pornography

The author of the hit comic series "Rurouni Kenshin" was ordered Tuesday by the Tokyo Summary Court to pay a fine of 200,000 yen for possessing pornographic images of underage girls after prosecutors filed a summary indictment.

According to the indictment, Nobuhiro Watsuki, 47, whose real name is Nobuhiro Nishiwaki, possessed at his office in Tokyo last October DVDs containing naked images of girls under age 18 in violation of the law prohibiting child prostitution and pornography.

"Rurouni Kenshin," a historical fantasy depicting a swordsman in the Meiji period setting about 150 years ago, was serialized in a weekly comic magazine from 1994 to 1999 and later adapted into TV anime series and live action movie.

