crime

Case dropped against mother whose son died in bicycle accident

0 Comments
YOKOHAMA

The Yokohama District Court has decided not to proceed with a case against a woman whose 16-month-old son died after hitting his head when the electric bicycle they were on toppled over.

Police had referred the case to prosecutors in mid-September, after having arrested the 38-year-old woman on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The court did not give a reason why it was dropping the case.

The incident occurred in July. The woman, a nursery school teacher, was riding her electric bicycle when she lost her balance in Yokahama’s Tsuzuki Ward, Fuji TV reported. At the time, her 16-month-old youngest son was strapped to the front of her body in a baby sling and died after hitting his head in the fall.

Her three-year-old son, who was also on the bike, was unhurt.

An umbrella that was hanging from the mother’s left hand is believed to have gotten caught in the bicycle’s wheel.

