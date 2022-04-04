Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Case involving 19-year-old accused of murder, arson sent back to prosecutors

2 Comments
KOFU, Yamanashi

A 19-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing a married couple and torching their home in Kofu City, Yamanashi Prefecture, last October, was sent back to the Kofu District Public Prosecutor’s Office on Monday.

The suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, is accused of killing Seiji Inoue and his wife at their home on Oct 12. After fatally stabbing the couple at around 4 a.m., he set fire to the house.

The couple had two daughters. One of them told police she came downstairs after hearing a loud argument and saw a stranger quarreling with her father. The suspect punched her. Her older sister called police to report there was an intruder the house. The two sisters fled as the house was set on the fire.

The suspect, who turned himself in later, suffered burns to his face, Kyodo News reported.

According to a statement by the Kofu Family Court in Yamanashi Prefecture, “The defendant has failed to discuss the motive or purpose behind his crimes and does not display any remorse nor has he apologized for his offenses." The court therefore decided to send the suspect back to the public prosecutor’s office which is expected to indict him on murder-arson charges soon.

On April 1, Japan’s Juvenile Law was revised to impose harsher penalties for 18 and 19-year-olds, who were previously considered minors by law, including disclosing one’s full name to the public once they are formally charged.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Well they’ve moved the goalposts for him. Bad timing for him.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Have they moved the goalposts, *@nandakandamanda***? **Still somewhat confusing.

(Must be the phrasing of the initial posting at 4:24pm.)

What was the accused age at the time of the crimes on Oct 12, 2021 ? -

Does and will Japan’s recent change to a younger age of majority on Apr 1, 2022 have any bearing on the disposition of the defendant

or

is the last paragraph just an additional note that Japan is presently transitioning several considerations of this nature?

- “On Apr 1, Japan’s Juvenile Law revised to impose harsher penalties for 18 - 19-year-olds, who were previously considered minors by law, including disclosing one’s full name to the public once they are formally charged.” -

*[name withheld] does not display any remorse nor has he apologized for his offenses." The court therefore decided to send the suspect back to the public prosecutor’s office which is expected to indict him on murder-arson charges soon.” -*

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Traveling with Japanese In-Laws: What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Oshima, Niijima and Kozushima: 3 Distinct Cultures of Tokyo Far from the City

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Mar. 28-Apr. 3

Savvy Tokyo

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo

5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Cherry Blossoms This Season In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What Not to Do When Hiking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog