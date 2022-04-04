Case involving 19-year-old accused of murder, arson sent back to prosecutors

A 19-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing a married couple and torching their home in Kofu City, Yamanashi Prefecture, last October, was sent back to the Kofu District Public Prosecutor’s Office on Monday.

The suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, is accused of killing Seiji Inoue and his wife at their home on Oct 12. After fatally stabbing the couple at around 4 a.m., he set fire to the house.

The couple had two daughters. One of them told police she came downstairs after hearing a loud argument and saw a stranger quarreling with her father. The suspect punched her. Her older sister called police to report there was an intruder the house. The two sisters fled as the house was set on the fire.

The suspect, who turned himself in later, suffered burns to his face, Kyodo News reported.

According to a statement by the Kofu Family Court in Yamanashi Prefecture, “The defendant has failed to discuss the motive or purpose behind his crimes and does not display any remorse nor has he apologized for his offenses." The court therefore decided to send the suspect back to the public prosecutor’s office which is expected to indict him on murder-arson charges soon.

On April 1, Japan’s Juvenile Law was revised to impose harsher penalties for 18 and 19-year-olds, who were previously considered minors by law, including disclosing one’s full name to the public once they are formally charged.

