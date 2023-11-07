Case of deceased woman suspected of killing husband and brother-in-law sent to prosecutors

Miyagi Prefectural Police have sent a case to prosecutors involving a deceased woman who was suspected of killing husband and brother-in-law at their home in the town of Shichigahama in August 2022.

According to police, Kazue Atsumi (then 49), committed suicide after allegedly carrying out the two murders. Her cause of death was an overdose of drugs, Kyodo News reported.

Police say Atsumi strangled her husband, Masaru, 70, and her brother-in-law, Minoru, 73, with a thin rope between the night of August 27 and noon of August 28, 2022.

Atsumi was the sole caretaker of her husband, who had a disability in his legs, and also took care of her brother-in-law, who had an intellectual disability. Moreover, she was supporting the family financially with her part-time job.

Although she attempted to move Masaru to a nursing home, Atsumi faced difficulties getting him admitted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A female neighbor told reporters, “It must have been hard on Atsumi both mentally and financially. She may have felt pessimistic because of the difficulty finding a nursing home.”

