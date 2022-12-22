Case of man who committed suicide after killing grandmother and aunt sent to prosecutors

Okayama prefectural police have sent papers to public prosecutors involving a 25-year-old man who committed suicide after killing his 50-year-old aunt and 74-year-old grandmother at their house in Ibara, Okayama Prefecture, in September.

According to prosecutors, the man beat his grandmother, Sachie Miyamoto, and his aunt, Chisono Ando, in the head several times with a metal bat at his grandfather’s house at around 8:30 a.m. on Sept 26, Kyodo News reported.

His grandfather, Takafumi Miyamoto, 77, discovered the bodies of Sachie and Chisono when he returned home. Sachie’s body was in the kitchen, while Ando’s was in the bathroom.

Police said DNA at the crime scene and a lab analysis of the abandoned bat linked the suspect, who lived next door, to the crimes. Blood-stained clothes belonging to him were left at his residence.

The suspect's body was found floating in a river Monday afternoon beneath a bridge in Kokonoe, Oita Prefecture, in an apparent suicide, police said.

A family car was missing and was found in a parking lot near JR Fukuyama Station in Fukushima, Hiroshima Prefecture. Police said station surveillance camera footage showed the suspect boarding a train for JR Hakata Station.

